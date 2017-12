Did you know there was a real-life woman named Miss L. Toe, a Mr. Claus from Galway or a Dubliner named James Jingle?

Family history website Ancestry has undertaken extensive research into over 20 billion records and uncovered real life festive characters recorded in Ireland and around the world.

Although not known as Frosty, an Albert Snowman did come to life one day in Armagh in 1949.

There was also a Joseph Garland in Westmeath and a James Wreath in Antrim!