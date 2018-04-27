It's understood that a stolen 800 year old relic was returned because the thieves feared it was cursed.

According to the Herald, Gardai recovered the heart of St Laurence O'Toole in The Phoenix Park in Dublin after receiving a tip-off.

It's believed the thieves feared the relic was responsible for the deaths of people close to them from apparent heart attacks.

The relic was presented to Archbishop Michael Jackson at the alter in Christ Church last night after being stolen from the cathedral in 2012.