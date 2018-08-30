Businessman Peter Casey has announced that he's seeking a nomination to run in the Presidential election.

The recruitment entrepreneur is the third star of the Irish Dragons' Den show to enter the race.

Former 'Dragon' Gavin Duffy was among the first to declare his interest several weeks ago, followed yesterday by another former co-star - and former presidential hopeful - Sean Gallagher.

it means that there will be well over 10 people looking for the backing of four county councils or 20 Oireachtas members, in order to get on the ballot with current President Michael D Higgins.

Councils can formally nominate candidates from today and have until the 26th of September to do so.

The country will then decide who will be the next President of Ireland on the 26th of October.