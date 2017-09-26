Packs of Jaffa Cakes have shrunk from 12 cakes down to 10.

McVitie's says it's lowered the recommended retail price of them to reflect the smaller size.

In a statement quoted by Sky News, the British biscuit company said: "These changes represent the same price per cake - however pricing ultimately remains at the sole discretion of retailers.

"There is no change in the size, shape or weight of individual cakes in the McVitie's Jaffa Cake range."

While many companies now produce Jaffa Cakes variants, they are most commonly associated with McVitie's who have been making the citrusy snack since 1927.

The changes have led to some fans of the snack taking to social media to express their disappointment.

THE NUMBER OF JAFFA CAKES IN A PACK HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM 12 TO 10. #jaffacake? more like... #jaffaGATE — Hazel Gardner (@IAmHazelGardner) September 26, 2017

Fun fact: Revenue here in Ireland officially considers Jaffa Cakes to be cakes (due to their moisture level), and therefore are charged a reduced VAT rate compared to biscuits.