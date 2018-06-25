A yellow high temperature warning is in place nationwide with temperatures expected to hit 27 degrees today.

This week's heatwave could result in the hottest summer in Ireland since the seventies.

Pat Clarke from Met Eireann says 'The highest ever was 33 degrees in the Phoenix Park, it may turn out to be something similar alright'.

Level Yellow High Temperature Alert

For Ireland



Valid from 06:00 hours Mon, 25-Jun-2018

Valid until 21:00 hours Fri, 29-Jun-2018



Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to check in on elderly or isolated neighbours, and make sure babies or children aren't left alone in cars.

The Department of Agriculture has an orange fire warning in place and the HSE has issued essential heatwave advice as temperatures continue to soar.

If you're working outside in the sun, you need to wear sun-cream, take breaks, and stay hydrated.

Homeless charities are warning that soaring temperatures could pose a risk for rough sleepers.

Inner City Helping Homeless are putting hydration teams in place to help ensure rough sleepers don't suffer heat stroke or dehydration during the current hot spell, they're also looking for donations of water and sunscreen.

CEO Anthony Flynn says they're worried about people stranded outside without shelter, as well as families in emergency accommodation:









As temperatures continue to soar this week, safety messages are being issued to anyone going near open water.

The Coast Guard, Irish Water Safety and the RNLI are warning that water temperatures are still challenging and we always need to be alert when swimming in rivers, lakes and the sea.