Anyone in the Clontarf area this afternoon would have been able to catch a glimpse of a 30 metre crocodile flying high in the sky.

Blue skies and gentle wind provided the perfect conditions for the 5th annual Dublin Kite Festival.

The event has attracted up to twelve thousand visitors on the one of the hottest days of the year.

Professional and amateur kite flyers congregated to showcase their skills or learn some new ones at North Bull Island, Dollymount Strand.

Crowds are flocking to the 2017 Dublin Kite Festival at North Bull Island, Clontarf #kites pic.twitter.com/SGiwV9Err7 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) June 18, 2017

Andrew Beattie was one of the Professional Kite Flyers displaying his giant kites, he's travelled all over the world to fly kites.

Since the latest season started in December he's been to Dubai, Kuwait, China and across the UK before coming to Dublin.

Before his professional career he started out para-kiting, before maturing to single line flying.

Andrew's display this afternoon included a 30 metre crocodile, a 20 metre teddy bear, a giant manta ray and a larger than life size dolphin .

This afternoon's conditions were more than suitable for Andrew's giant kites, but he has experienced more challenging conditions in the past: