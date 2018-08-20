Tonight's main celebrations are taking place at the city's Gaelic Grounds

Limerick's victorious hurling team has been receiving a hero's homecoming this evening.

Thousands turned out as the All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions made their way through the Treaty City on an open-top bus.

They're the first side to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to the Treaty County in 45 years.

The players are making their way to the Gaelic Grounds for tonight's main celebration.

Musicians including The Blizzards and Beoga - fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne - are among those performing at tonight's event.

Locals said the atmosphere in Limerick is special, with one explaining: "I was out myself last night, and just everywhere the sea of green... it was amazing."

Main image ©INPHO/TommyDickson