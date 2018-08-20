Limerick's victorious hurling team has been receiving a hero's homecoming this evening.

Thousands turned out as the All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions made their way through the Treaty City on an open-top bus.

They're the first side to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to the Treaty County in 45 years.

The players are making their way to the Gaelic Grounds for tonight's main celebration.

The champions are home pic.twitter.com/Zh4mbwAtrx — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

Musicians including The Blizzards and Beoga - fronted by Limerick woman Niamh Dunne - are among those performing at tonight's event.

Locals said the atmosphere in Limerick is special, with one explaining: "I was out myself last night, and just everywhere the sea of green... it was amazing."

What a Reception awaits the All Ireland Hurling Champions in Pairc na nGael with huge crowds also at Colbert Station and on the streets of the city pic.twitter.com/64UWavTVYD — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

Main image ©INPHO/TommyDickson