Thousands Go From Darkness Into Light Worldwide
Over 150,000 people have taken part in Pieta House Darkness Into Light events across the country this morning.
It saw people embark on a 5 km walk or run as dawn broke.
Joan Freeman, Founder of @PietaHouse starting the 2017 #DarknessIntoLight at the Phoenix Park. Full report on @NewstalkFM this morning. pic.twitter.com/1Nkg2rn5l1— Seán Reidy (@ReidySean) May 6, 2017
The annual event is aimed at encouraging us to talk about suicide and mental health issues.
These people took part in the Phoenix Park event in Dublin:
Dozens of events took place across the country as dawn broke.
Balloons take flight in remembrance of those lost to suicide as Letterkenny #DIL2017 takes off. #DarknessIntoLight #pietahouse @PietaHouse pic.twitter.com/oGr2q5NXLd— Donegal Daily (@DonegalDaily) May 6, 2017
In South County Dublin, around a hundred brave souls lined the beach at Sandycove near the Forty Foot this morning for the Darkness-into-Light Swim.
Among them was Today FM's Juliette Gash:
Darkness into Light events have been taking place all over the world including runs in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.
#DIL2017 IN Sydney earlier. Photo from my cousin! #DIL #DILFamily @PietaHouse pic.twitter.com/bqp4pp3ikg— Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) May 5, 2017
Privileged to be part of HK's first Darkness into Light with 400 of our closest friends! Go raibh maith agaibh. #darknessintolight pic.twitter.com/rvYXn9Y0NK— Ireland in Hong Kong (@IrelandinHK) May 5, 2017
In Ireland, almost 500 people die by suicide each year - which is ten deaths per week.
Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins has this message for those who took part: