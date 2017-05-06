Over 150,000 people have taken part in Pieta House Darkness Into Light events across the country this morning.



It saw people embark on a 5 km walk or run as dawn broke.

Joan Freeman, Founder of @PietaHouse starting the 2017 #DarknessIntoLight at the Phoenix Park. Full report on @NewstalkFM this morning. pic.twitter.com/1Nkg2rn5l1 — Seán Reidy (@ReidySean) May 6, 2017



The annual event is aimed at encouraging us to talk about suicide and mental health issues.

These people took part in the Phoenix Park event in Dublin:



Dozens of events took place across the country as dawn broke.





In South County Dublin, around a hundred brave souls lined the beach at Sandycove near the Forty Foot this morning for the Darkness-into-Light Swim.

Among them was Today FM's Juliette Gash:

Darkness into Light events have been taking place all over the world including runs in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.





Privileged to be part of HK's first Darkness into Light with 400 of our closest friends! Go raibh maith agaibh. #darknessintolight pic.twitter.com/rvYXn9Y0NK — Ireland in Hong Kong (@IrelandinHK) May 5, 2017





In Ireland, almost 500 people die by suicide each year - which is ten deaths per week.

Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins has this message for those who took part: