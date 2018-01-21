A public wake is being held for Cranberries' star Dolores O'Riordan in Limerick this afternoon.

Large crowds of mourners are expected to gather to pay their last respects between 12.30 and 4pm, as the body of the 46-year-old mother of three lies in repose at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Fans were shocked and saddened when the singer was found dead in a London hotel room on Monday, and thousands have signed a book of condolence which opened at Limerick City Hall on Tuesday.

On Monday her body will be removed to Ballybricken, ahead of funeral mass on Tuesday at St Ailbe's Church.





