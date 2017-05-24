Almost €30,000 has been raised for a homeless man who held a dying woman in his arms after he rushed inside Manchester Arena to help terror attack victims.

Chris Parker said he was at the concert venue to ask revellers for spare change as they left an Ariana Grande gig on Monday night.

He was in the foyer when a suicide bomb went off inside, killing 22 people and injuring at least 59 others.

A crowdfunding website was set up to help 33 year old Parker with hundreds of people donating in the first couple of hours, along with messages of support for the rough sleeper.

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017



