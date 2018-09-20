The clean-up operation following Storm Ali is underway.

The storm hit Ireland yesterday, leaving two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Around 40,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power this morning.

Trees and power lines were torn down by the strong winds, and thousands across the country are now waiting to get their electricity back.

ESB crews are working to restore the supply - and people are being urged to be careful near fallen power lines.

Good Morning. Our crews are working safely and quickly to restore power to our customers in the aftermath of Storm Ali. We have restored 147k customers and are working on restoring our remaining 39k customers without power. pic.twitter.com/dQpH5kWxXZ — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 20, 2018

Dublin Airport is due to operate normally again after 75 flights were cancelled and 10 were diverted yesterday due to strong winds.

However, there is no Luas service in Dublin between Cowper to Dawson this morning as a result of storm damage.

The National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly will open from 9am this morning after yesterday's event was called off due to the weather conditions.

Most of the exhibition stands will be open, but some have had to close after being badly damaged because of high winds.

Weather-wise, Met Eireann says today will be much calmer.

However, a separate rainfall warning (status yellow) is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 9am to 9pm.