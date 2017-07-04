There are renewed fears about ambulance shortages today.

The Irish Independent claims as many as six counties are being left with just one ambulance on duty.

The paper says two emergency ambulances are providing round the clock cover in Carlow, Leitrim and Longford seven days a week, while Sligo Monaghan and Laois are regularly covered by just two vehicles.

One paramedic has reported it's common for ambulance drivers to be sent to incidents up to 80 kilometres away.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to protest outside Dail this lunchtime demanding 24-hour cardiac care in the South-East.

Patient advocate Hilary O'Neill says local people feel abandoned.