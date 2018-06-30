One of the biggest Rainbow parties in Europe is kicking off in Dublin this afternoon.

More than 60 floats and over 30,000 people are expected to take part in today's Pride parade, which will leave St Stephen's Green for Smithfield at 2pm.

Those taking part are being encouraged to gather at Stephen's Green from noon for a series of speeches ahead of the march itself.

The parade will be followed by street parties and other events in venues across the city.

There will be road closures and some bus diversions in the city centre this afternoon to facilitate the parade.

You can see the parade route below:

Festival Organiser Eddie McGuinness says the parade is a celebration of the rich diversity of Dublin's LGBT+ community.

He explained: "The parade is all about the people themselves - this is about community.

"With our theme this year 'We Are Family', [it's about] the diversity of families... and they're all coming from all over... not only Ireland and Dublin, but actually around the world. That's what we want to really embrace."

Government Buildings were illuminated in Pride colours last night to celebrate the event, and will be again tonight.