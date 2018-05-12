Thousands Walk From Darkness Into Light For Suicide Awareness
An estimated 200,000 people have been taking part in the annual Darkness into Light event in aid of Pieta House.
The walk and run through the early hours of the morning, into dawn, is now in its tenth year.
It's expected to raise more than 4 million euro for the charity which offers counselling for those affected by suicide.
Beautiful #DarknessintoLight 5k for @PietaHouse this sunrise in #Ringsend with @estheromd Xxxx pic.twitter.com/iiH4Fq9enE— Michelle Mac Mullan (@MichelleMacM) May 12, 2018
A beautiful dawn over the Phoenix Park— Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 12, 2018
Me and my mum walking today for me - who found the light in the dark - and for my brother - who 16 years ago next month - did not.#DIL2018#DarknessIntoLight pic.twitter.com/SrAjiJK614
There is HOPE 💛— Lauren Guilfoyle (@LaurenGuilfoyle) May 12, 2018
Darkness into Light - Limerick. #DIL18 pic.twitter.com/4DYkdggJdL
Amazing crowd at @DublinCityUni ready for the off at our #DarknessintoLight event. @PietaHouse @DCUSU pic.twitter.com/MaXgLzKHvf— Brian MacC (@muirtheimhne) May 12, 2018
The Taoiseach joined thousands at the Phoenix Park event in Dublin
Phoenix Park, earlier. #DIL2018 pic.twitter.com/k769MnCLE0— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) May 12, 2018
It's not just Ireland where walks have been taking place.
Venues around the world have seen people in their "Darkness Into Light" yellow t-shirts walking in solidarity.
The United Arab Emirates, Canada and Australia all took part as well as various European countries.
Darkness Into Light is in four venues in the United Arab Emirates this year: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaima. It's incredible to see such strides being made against mental health stigma in the UAE, so the growth of #DIL2018 here is very special to us. 💛 pic.twitter.com/z6IpYNkdgF— Pieta House (@PietaHouse) May 11, 2018
An early start in Warsaw to walk together from #DarknessIntoLight. Well done to all involved in making Poland’s first DIL such a success - raising money and awareness for a very important cause @PietaHouse #DIL2018 #hope pic.twitter.com/eBZGctW9Rr— Irish Embassy Warsaw (@IrlEmbWarsaw) May 12, 2018
Anyone who's feeling suicidal and needs help can contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247