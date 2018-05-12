An estimated 200,000 people have been taking part in the annual Darkness into Light event in aid of Pieta House.

The walk and run through the early hours of the morning, into dawn, is now in its tenth year.

It's expected to raise more than 4 million euro for the charity which offers counselling for those affected by suicide.

The Taoiseach joined thousands at the Phoenix Park event in Dublin

It's not just Ireland where walks have been taking place.

Venues around the world have seen people in their "Darkness Into Light" yellow t-shirts walking in solidarity.

The United Arab Emirates, Canada and Australia all took part as well as various European countries.