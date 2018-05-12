An estimated 200,000 people have been taking part in the annual Darkness into Light event in aid of Pieta House.

The walk and run through the early hours of the morning, into dawn, is now in its tenth year.

It's expected to raise more than 4 million euro for the charity which offers counselling for those affected by suicide.

A beautiful dawn over the Phoenix Park



Me and my mum walking today for me - who found the light in the dark - and for my brother - who 16 years ago next month - did not.#DIL2018#DarknessIntoLight pic.twitter.com/SrAjiJK614 — Ireland / Ruth (@ireland) May 12, 2018

There is HOPE 💛



Darkness into Light - Limerick. #DIL18 pic.twitter.com/4DYkdggJdL — Lauren Guilfoyle (@LaurenGuilfoyle) May 12, 2018

The Taoiseach joined thousands at the Phoenix Park event in Dublin

It's not just Ireland where walks have been taking place.

Venues around the world have seen people in their "Darkness Into Light" yellow t-shirts walking in solidarity.

The United Arab Emirates, Canada and Australia all took part as well as various European countries.

Darkness Into Light is in four venues in the United Arab Emirates this year: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaima. It's incredible to see such strides being made against mental health stigma in the UAE, so the growth of #DIL2018 here is very special to us. 💛 pic.twitter.com/z6IpYNkdgF — Pieta House (@PietaHouse) May 11, 2018

An early start in Warsaw to walk together from #DarknessIntoLight. Well done to all involved in making Poland’s first DIL such a success - raising money and awareness for a very important cause @PietaHouse #DIL2018 #hope pic.twitter.com/eBZGctW9Rr — Irish Embassy Warsaw (@IrlEmbWarsaw) May 12, 2018

Anyone who's feeling suicidal and needs help can contact Pieta House on 1800 247 247