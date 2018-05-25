Polls are open in the abortion referendum

Irish people from all over the world are travelling #hometovote in today's referendum, with the hashtag trending all over social media.

More than three million people are eligible to vote today on whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment of the constitution, which protects the right to life of the unborn.

People from both sides of the debate are making their way to local polling stations from as far as Australia to have their say.

One twitter user reported a woman handing out Tayto crisps at Dublin airport to people at the arrival gates.