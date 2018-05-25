Irish people from all over the world are travelling #hometovote in today's referendum, with the hashtag trending all over social media.

More than three million people are eligible to vote today on whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment of the constitution, which protects the right to life of the unborn.

People from both sides of the debate are making their way to local polling stations from as far as Australia to have their say.

One twitter user reported a woman handing out Tayto crisps at Dublin airport to people at the arrival gates.

🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪THERE IS A LADY AT DUBLIN AIRPORT HANDING OUT BAGS OF TAYTO TO ALL THE ONES COMING #HOMETOVOTE 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪



🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪

I.

ADORE.

THIS.

STUPID.

COUNTRY.

🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Caoimhín RuPeal The 8th (@yascaoimhin) May 24, 2018





Last minute flight from Vancouver to London: $1500

Length of journey: 15 hours

Repealing the 8th: priceless.

Me mas's reacrion: also priceless. 😂#HomeToVote #abroadforyes pic.twitter.com/G11cjh11c2 — Vancouver Kilo (@Kilo53908733) May 25, 2018





We’re feeling the #hometovote love this evening. Just got this from Londoner on her way to Dublin via Heathrow! 💚#HomeToVoteNo #voteno #savethe8th pic.twitter.com/7iRXEdxwz2 — Ldn-Irish United For Life (@LdnIrishU4L) May 24, 2018









Completely moved by the welcome party at Dublin T1. How encouraging, heartwarming and inspiring for those who have travelled a lot further than I have. Here’s my brother arriving from Madrid tonight #hometovote #togetherforyes pic.twitter.com/dOJ72YQ0Vy — Kate Devlin (@KateDevvers) May 24, 2018











