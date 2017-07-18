Gardaí have seized cannabis and heroin worth an estimated €4m in Dublin.

Three men have been arrested following the discovery.

Officers also seized stun guns, a sawn-off shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol during the search.

The operation was undertaken as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime in the capital.

Gardaí said a range of drug paraphernalia – including a vacuum packing machine and cash-counting machine – was also uncovered.

The three men were arrested during follow-up searches in the South Inner City.

The men – aged 39, 44 and 46 – are being held at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.