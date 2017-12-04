Three men are in custody after a multi-million Euro drug seizure in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí uncovered what they believe to be cocaine along with a quantity of tablets during searches at an industrial estate in Mell.

It is believed the cocaine was found by accident after gardaí responded to reports of a fire.

Investigators have not put a value on the seizure as yet, but it is thought to be worth a few million Euro.

Scene here in Mell in Drogheda where Gardai found millions of euro in cocaine by accident as they dealt with a fire. 3 men arrested pic.twitter.com/r2uoByaojJ — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) December 4, 2017

Three foreign nationals in their 30s have been arrested and brought to Drogheda Garda Station for questioning.

They can be held or up to a week.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical exam.