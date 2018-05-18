Three Arrests Over Criminal Groups In Kilkenny
Gardaí have arrested three people as part of operations targeting criminal groups in south Kilkenny.
The two men and one woman were arrested following a burglary in Mooncoin in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí from Mooncoin and Thomastown responded to an intruder alarm activation at around 1.40am at a supermarket on Main Street in Mooncoin.
The woman, aged in her 20s, and two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, were arrested near the scene a short time later.
All three of them are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations.
Property taken during the burglary - including cash - has been recovered and car involved in the incident has been seized.
Officers say investigations are ongoing.