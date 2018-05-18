Gardaí have arrested three people as part of operations targeting criminal groups in south Kilkenny.

The two men and one woman were arrested following a burglary in Mooncoin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí from Mooncoin and Thomastown responded to an intruder alarm activation at around 1.40am at a supermarket on Main Street in Mooncoin.

The woman, aged in her 20s, and two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, were arrested near the scene a short time later.

All three of them are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations.

Property taken during the burglary - including cash - has been recovered and car involved in the incident has been seized.

Officers say investigations are ongoing.