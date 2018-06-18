Three people have died after being hit by a train in south London.

Emergency crews were called to Loughborough Junction shortly after 7.30am this morning.

The three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet known how they managed to get on the tracks.

Three people have sadly died after they were struck by a train near to Loughborough Junction in South London. We're working hard to understand how they came to receive their fatal injuries https://t.co/W7zy3SU1rB pic.twitter.com/q0RrbWs0js — BTP (@BTP) June 18, 2018

British Transport Police are currently treating the deaths as unexplained while they investigate what happened.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: "My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people."