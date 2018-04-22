A naked gunman has shot dead three people and left at least four more with injuries at a restaurant in the US state of Tennessee.

The man entered a Waffle House outlet in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville, and opened fire shortly before 3.30am local time.

In a statement, police said: "A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot."

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Officers described the man as white, with short hair.

They've have posted a photo and description of a person they want to speak with.

Police say a vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him.