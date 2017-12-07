Three food businesses were closed last month for rodent infestations.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has published its latest report.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

They were issued under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Iceland Stores Ireland Limited (retailer), Unit 1, Gorey Retail Park, Courtown Road, Gorey, Wexford

Canteen operated by Get Fresh (Vending) Ltd, T/A Get Fresh Catering (Closed Area: Dining area, front servery, rear wash up/dry goods store and rear food preparation room), Beaufort College, Trim Road, Navan, Co. Meath

AD Cash and Carry (Wholesaler/ Distributor), Unit 3/4, St. James Industrial Park, Kylemore Way, Inchicore, Dublin 8

A report on the Iceland store found "prolific evidence of rodent droppings observed on and below shelving where foodstuffs i.e. crisps and biscuits were stored in the shop floor area."

It also said there was evidence of "gnawing to the packaging of numerous multi-pack packets of crisps on the shelving for sale in the shop floor area."

The report also found evidence of "gnawing to numerous individual packets of crisps within multi-packs of crisps for sale."

At the canteen operated by Get Fresh, the FSAI said it found a "heavy mouse infestation in the canteen" - as well as "a significant amount of fresh mouse droppings" on food contact surfaces.

And at the AD Cash and Carry listed above, the FSAI said: "A significant number of rodent droppings were found throughout the premises on the ground floor and upper floor".

It said some droppings were also found "directly on food packaging and directly adjacent on pallets/shelving".

