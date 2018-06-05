A 30 year old man has been killed after a triple shooting at a boxing club in County Wicklow this morning.

Katie’s Taylor’s dad, 57 year old Pete Taylor, is confirmed to have been injured in the shooting. He is in a serious condition in hospital, while another man, age 35, was also injured.

The attack took place at around 7am at Bray Boxing Club - which was set up by Pete Taylor.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a silver coloured Volkswagen Caddy with Northern Irish plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.