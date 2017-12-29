Three people were rescued from Carrauntoohil mountain in County Kerry overnight.

At around 11.30pm, two women and a man - who were 150 metres from the summit - contacted rescue services.

The man had sustained a leg injury, and a group of four rescuers was sent to provide the group with food, shelter and first aid.

While the weather overnight was very cold with strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning, rescuers were able to assist the three people off the mountain.

A total of seven people have now been rescued from mountains in Co Kerry since St Stephen's Day, with all walkers being urged to consider the winter conditions & their own abilities before setting off.

Alan Wallace from the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team described the latest early morning operation: