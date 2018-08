An investigation is underway after three people suffered stab wounds following a row in County Antrim.

The incident happened outside a pub, just after 1 am on Main Street in Ballycarry.

Police say 2 men in their 30s and one man in his 60s were treated for stab wounds in hospital.

It's understood their injuries are not life threatening.

A 31 year old man and a 27 year old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences.