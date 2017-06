There are calls for Gardai to tackle the level of firearms on the street of Dublin after a shooting incident in Ballymun last night.



Emergency services were called to the scene at Shangan Green shortly before 8PM last night.



Three teenagers received minor injuries; two were struck by what’s believed to be shotgun pellets while another took ill after the blast.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Photo via Padraig O'Reilly.