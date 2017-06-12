Three teenagers have been injured in a shooting in north Dublin this evening.

The incident happened shortly before 8 o'clock in Shangan Green in Ballymun.

Gardaí say the three boys sustained minor injuries.

They were taken by ambulance to The Mater Hospital and Temple Street Children's Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The scene has been preserved and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.