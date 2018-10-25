A car that fell from a US Army plane has landed in an area that is frequently used by children to play in.

The Humvee military vehicle had been dropped by a C-17 cargo plane as part of an exercise by soldiers from the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate.

The three-tonne vehicle landed seven miles from its target in the back garden of a property and between two houses - but no one was injured.

The aircraft was based at the Joint Air Force Base at Charleston and the drop zone was supposed to be in Fort Bragg.

A Fort Bragg spokesperson said the vehicle was released early at 1,500ft and said the incident was under investigation.

"A load of some kind was released early and we're looking into how it happened," said Michael Novogradac, a spokesman for the US army's Operational Test Command.

Fort Bragg spokesperson Tom McCollum said: "Everything went as planned except for the early release."

Witnesses reported hearing a "boom" as the Humvee landed, before the parachutes designed to slow its fall came down around it.

One eyewitness, Orie Blue, told NBC affiliate WRAL: "I was walking, next thing I know I see one parachute right there and then I heard a boom. I just took off, and didn't look back."

"This is the place where our kids play and run," resident Shatwana Ross told WRAL.

Luckily, they were in school when this happened because that's normally where they're at."

An army ground crew was sent to the scene to recover the vehicle.