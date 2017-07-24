The funerals of three women who died in a road crash on Friday will take place in Donegal today.

The community of Bruckless, County Donegal has been in mourning all weekend following the tragic deaths.

69-year-old Margaret McGonigle, her 39-year-old daughter Mairead Mundy and their friend Rachel Cassidy Battles lost their lives in a three car collision near Ardee in County Louth in the early hours of Friday morning.

They had been returning from a holiday in Turkey.

The funeral masses will take place in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal in the Donegal town.

A six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old man were also seriously injured in the crash and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The funeral of mother and daughter, Margaret McGonigle and Mairead Mundy will get underway at 11am – while the mass for Rachel Battles will take place this afternoon at 2:30pm.