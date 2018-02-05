Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a little girl died, following a serious crash in County Kildare.

It happened when two cars collided on the Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road in County Kildare at around 5 past 8 on Thursday morning.

A 3 year-old girl was pronounced dead in Temple Street Children's Hospital yesterday after being brought there from Naas General Hospital.

Her father, who's in his 40s who was driving the car is still receiving treatment in Tallaght Hospital following the collision.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information's being asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.