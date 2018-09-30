The bodies of three men have been recovered from the water near the South Kerry coast tonight.

One of them is in his 50s and the other two are in their 30s.

It follows an earlier alert when an upturned boat was spotted near Coonanna Pier.

The Rescue 115 Helicopter from Shannon was called to the scene after 6 o'clock this evening, along with Valentia Lifeboat and the Iveragh Coastguard Unit.

Gardai were also on the scene along with a HSE Ambulance.

The men have not yet been identified but it's believed they had been on a fishing trip earlier in the day.

Gardai are investigating.