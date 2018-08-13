

Ticketmaster is shutting down it's secondary reselling web site, Seatwave.

They are also closing another secondary site Get Me In.

It follows government moves last month to tackle ticket touting.

Proposed legislation would ban the resale of passes for above face-value, and bot software which is used to bulk buy tickets to concerts and sporting events.

Ticketmaster says it's now launching a fan-to-fan ticket exchange where you can buy and sell tickets for face value or less.

From today no new events will be listed on Get Me In or Seatwave.

In Ireland and the UK the sites will close permanently today while it will be later in the year for the rest of Europe.