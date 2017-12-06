Ticketmaster have issued a warning over a Taylor Swift ticket scam.

The company has tweeted advice against buying them from a re-seller, where many will offer to sell tickets before they even have them.

Similarly the ticketing giant has warned against buying access codes for presale, because codes are linked to an individual's Ticketmaster account.

Tickets for the second date at Croke Park, go on pre-sale today with the remainder up for grabs on Friday.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">BE SAFE OUT THERE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Swifties?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Swifties</a>!<br>Do not buy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TaylorSwiftTix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TaylorSwiftTix</a> access codes - they are not transferable.<br>Never buy tickets from unofficial sellers. We can only guarantee tickets bought on Ticketmaster.<br>Learn more about the dangers of Spec Tickets here: <a href="https://t.co/D1y0S4593j">https://t.co/D1y0S4593j</a> <a href="https://t.co/O0v0itCgUI">pic.twitter.com/O0v0itCgUI</a></p>— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ticketmaster/status/938210838774607872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>