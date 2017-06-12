Ticketmaster has clashed with a TD who is proposing laws to stop ticket touts.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has launched a private member's bill in the Dáil to prevent people re-selling music and sports tickets for more than face value.

But the head of Ticketmaster, Keith English says the plan will only drive ticket re-selling underground.

He claims the company's new 'Verified Fan' software will combat touts:

But Noel Rock says Ticketmaster, as the owner of re-sale website Seatwave, has 'skin in the game':