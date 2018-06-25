Tickets for the Pope's visit to Dublin and Knock are available online now

There are 500,000 tickets for the Phoenix Park where Pope Francis will say mass, and 45,000 tickets for Knock.

The tickets can be secured at worldmeeting2018.ie - where people are also being invited to make an optional donation to help with costs.

Communications manager Brenda Drumm said that while the tickets are free – everyone will need one to attend:

“Tickets for Knock Shrine will be printed and posted by the 31st July to all of those who have successfully booked on our website,” she said.

“We will be issuing the tickets for Phoenix Park as a print-at-home ticket.

“We will not be printing or posting tickets for Phoenix Park.”