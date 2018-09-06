You might not even be clean yet, but plans for Electric Picnic 2019 are already afoot.

At a new conference on site yesterday Festival Director Melvin Benn announced that Electric Picnice would be increasing its capacity by 2.500.

“I am going to open up more space and incorporate another field into the arena; thankfully the estate has all the space that we need.”

Good or bad news depending on which side of the Electric Picnic’s too big/I can’t get a ticket side of the divide you’re on.

News that will make both camps happy however is that Benn also announced a ticket freeze for 2019 meaning all tickets will remain the same price as 2018.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2019 go on sale Friday September 7 at 9am.

Weekend Camping Tickets

€165 if you can prove you’ve been to 3 or more Picnics

€185 if you can prove you’ve been to the Picnic once/twice before

€205 if you haven’t been before

Family Weekend Camping Tickets

€165 if you can prove you’ve been to 3 or more Picnics

€185 if you can prove you’ve been to the Picnic once/twice before

€205 if you haven’t been before

Campervan / Caravan + Car Passes

€70

Family Campervan / Caravan + Car Passes

€70

Installment Plan:

Instalment plans will be available online for all Weekend Camping and Family Weekend Camping ticket prices to any customer wishing to take advantage of a payment plan. If you purchase between the 7 September 2018 and 30 September 2018 your initial deposit and service charge will be charged upon purchase. Your 2nd payment/instalment will be made on or around Friday 2 November 2018 and your 3rd and final payment/instalment will be processed on or around Friday 7 December 2018.

Please note the payments here are non-refundable. Should you fail to make the 3 payments successfully or decide you no longer wish to go to Electric Picnic you will not be entitled to a refund of sums that have been paid. Further details are available here.

Family Camping:

Please note that there is a limited amount of Family Loyalty and Presale tickets available. Choose Family Tickets to ensure access to the Family Campsite.

The Family Campsite is dedicated campsite for families with children strictly aged 12 or under at the time of the festival.(limited to 2 children per adult).

Please note that ID checks will be in place at the festival, if you feel your child looks older than 12 years old please bring ID. It is not acceptable to turn up to the family campsite with children aged between 13-17. Anyone who is of this age will not gain admission to the festival.