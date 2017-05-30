Further details are emerging about the arrest of golfer Tiger Woods.

US media, citing police sources are reporting he was found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running.

In a statement after his arrest, Woods said he has an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

The golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

He was picked up by officers in the town of Jupiter in south Florida yesterday morning, near his bar called the Woods.