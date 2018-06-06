It has been confirmed a syndicate from Tipperary won last night's €17 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The lucky winners are members of a staff syndicate at Stakelums Home Hardware in Thurles.

32 members of the lucky syndicate have won around €530,000 each.

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues!🍀A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. 🎇🎉😀🎉🎇 Amazing!!!! Players can check tickets here: https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/b8yKKU8QA8 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 5, 2018

The National Lottery says members of the syndicate have already made contact with their office.

A spokesperson says they will collect their winnings in the coming days.

The winning numbers in last night's draw were 9, 15, 22, 39, 46, with the Lucky Stars 4 and 5.