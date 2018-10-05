The station won gold at the equivalent to the Oscars for the Irish radio world.

Today FM's news coverage of Storm Ophelia won the station the coveted News Programme award.

While Mario Rosenstock came first in the Entertainment Inserts category for his Gift Grub sketches on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in Irish Radio broadcasting with 90 industry experts judging over 275 hours of entries for the hotly contested awards.