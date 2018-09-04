Today FM has been shortlisted for 17 IMRO awards.

Muireann O’Connell, Fergal D’Arcy, Ian Dempsey, Dermot and Dave, Paul McLoone, Mario Rosenstock, John Duggan and Matt Cooper are among those nominated.

The newsroom has been shortlisted in the News Bulletin Category, while there are also nominations for Championship Sunday and Premier League Live.To

The annual awards recognise the best in Irish Radio broadcasting at a ceremony in Kilkenny in October.

Commenting on the nominations Today FM Chief Executive Keith McCormack said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in so many categories among the cream of Irish radio talent. Today FM has an impressive 17 nominations across music, entertainment, current affairs, sports and news. Well done to all involved and looking forward to another great awards night in October”

Altogether 217 entries have been shortlisted in 37 categories, covering music and speech programming.

A Judging panel of 90 industry experts selected the finalists from 275 hours of entries.

Check out the full list of nominations for Today FM below:

General Music Programme

Fergal D’Arcy

Muireann O’Connell



Specialist Music Programme

The Paul McLoone Show



Breakfast Programme

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show



News Bulletin

Today FM News



Current Affairs Programme

The Last Word with Matt Cooper



Sports Programme

Championship Sunday

Premier League Live



Community / Social Action

Dare To Care



On Air Competition

Today FM’s F-Annemarie



Station Imaging

Today FM



Entertainment Inserts

Dermot & Dave’s Entertainment Inserts

Mario Rosenstock



Music and Entertainment Broadcaster

Muireann O’Connell

Fergal D’Arcy



Specialist Music Broadcaster

Paul McLoone



Sports Broadcaster

John Duggan