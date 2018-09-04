Today FM Shortlisted For 17 IMRO awards
Today FM has been shortlisted for 17 IMRO awards.
Muireann O’Connell, Fergal D’Arcy, Ian Dempsey, Dermot and Dave, Paul McLoone, Mario Rosenstock, John Duggan and Matt Cooper are among those nominated.
The newsroom has been shortlisted in the News Bulletin Category, while there are also nominations for Championship Sunday and Premier League Live.To
The annual awards recognise the best in Irish Radio broadcasting at a ceremony in Kilkenny in October.
Commenting on the nominations Today FM Chief Executive Keith McCormack said:
“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in so many categories among the cream of Irish radio talent. Today FM has an impressive 17 nominations across music, entertainment, current affairs, sports and news. Well done to all involved and looking forward to another great awards night in October”
Altogether 217 entries have been shortlisted in 37 categories, covering music and speech programming.
A Judging panel of 90 industry experts selected the finalists from 275 hours of entries.
Check out the full list of nominations for Today FM below:
General Music Programme
Fergal D’Arcy
Muireann O’Connell
Specialist Music Programme
The Paul McLoone Show
Breakfast Programme
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show
News Bulletin
Today FM News
Current Affairs Programme
The Last Word with Matt Cooper
Sports Programme
Championship Sunday
Premier League Live
Community / Social Action
Dare To Care
On Air Competition
Today FM’s F-Annemarie
Station Imaging
Today FM
Entertainment Inserts
Dermot & Dave’s Entertainment Inserts
Mario Rosenstock
Music and Entertainment Broadcaster
Muireann O’Connell
Fergal D’Arcy
Specialist Music Broadcaster
Paul McLoone
Sports Broadcaster
John Duggan