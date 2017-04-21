Several landmarks in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis will light up in purple today to mark the first anniversary of his death.

The music legend died at his Paisley Park estate on April 21st last year from an accidental overdose of pain killers.

Four full days of events are taking place at his home, which has been turned into a museum, to honour his legacy - including performances by his former bandmates and panel discussions.

A street party will take place outside First Avenue, the club he made world famous in "Purple Rain", and the Minnesota History Centre is staging a special exhibit of memorabilia.

In Dublin, a celebration of Prince is taking place in The Grand Social tonight with our very own Kelly-Anne Byrne on the decks.

Prince was the biggest-selling artist in the US last year, in terms of album sales. He shifted more than 2.2 million albums in the months after his death, partly because his music was unavailable on the major streaming platrforms.

When his music finally became available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and Google Play this February, it was streamed 17 million times in one week - with Purple Rain alone racking up 1 million plays.