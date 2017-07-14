Today is the happiest day in Ireland according to experts.

The doctor who coined the term 'Blue Monday to describe' the most miserable day, which is in January, used a similar formula to find out when we are happiest.

Dr Cliff Arnall discovered that combination of good weather, long nights and the end of the week makes July 14th the most joyful day of the year.

Teenagers are finished exams, colleges are closed and cabin fever associated with the end of the summer break hasn't set in yet.