After one of the cruelest winters in years, finally we've got the summer we deserve (well for today anyway).

It's set to hit 27 degrees in some parts of the west!

Meanwhile, weather forecasters are getting complaints about their clothes, hair and even eyelashes!

Met Eireann has revealed some of things that annoy the public so much they write letters about it.

Female presenters routinely have their appearance criticised - like Siobhán Ryan who wore fake eyelashes on camera one day.

While male forecasters are given out to for getting it wrong - telling people there'd be sun on days when it rained.

The list of complaints released, under a Freedom of Information Request, is published in today's Daily Mail.