The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisaion has recorded its highest Trolley Watch figures since March 2017 this morning.

606 patients are waiting on trolleys this morning, according to the INMO.

It's the highest number recorded since March last year, and it's also the first time the figures have exceeded 600 in 2019.

According to the INMO, the most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick with 59 patients in need of a bed.

That's followed by South Tipperary General Hospital where 50 people are on trolleys.