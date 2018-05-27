'Together For Yes' Says Abortion Legislation Needed As Quickly As Possible
'Together For Yes' says we need to legislate for abortion as quickly as possible.
The group says despite Friday's emphatic vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment, little will change for women in Ireland until legislation is passed.
It says politicians should return for a special sitting during the summer if necessary.
Co-director Orla O'Connor says women in Ireland will have no choice but to travel for abortion services until the new laws are introduced: