A study's linked sleeping longer than eight hours a night to premature death.

Researchers say data from 3 million people suggests those who get 10 hours - are 30 per cent more likely to die early. (Study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.)

But it's also claimed those who don't get enough sleep are more at risk of getting illnesses such as heart disease.

Sleep expert Dave Gibson says it's important to pay attention to your sleep patterns.

"If you're sleeping too much, it could be because you have problems with your heart or your circulation. And it could be that you're not exercising enough.

It's worth going to your GP and getting these things checked out."

People have been reacting to the results of the study on social media:

Just heard on the tv that people who sleep more than 10 hours a night are more likely to die prematurely and that truly scared me. — Ly 🍃 (@Lovemarieeexp) August 7, 2018

So apparently having regular lie-ins could be a sign of underlying health issues. We don't know many people who get 10 or more hours of sleep at a time but how many do you need each night? pic.twitter.com/ZZIC9xzU9l — The Wright Stuff (@5WrightStuff) August 7, 2018

Not enough sleep linked to early death and Alzheimer's.



Too much sleep linked to early death, stroke and heart attack.



The correct amount of sleep to have is 7 hours 49 minutes and a minute either way will kill you. — Guy O’ (@GuyOHarrison) August 7, 2018