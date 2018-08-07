Stick to 8 hours for maximum benefit

A study's linked sleeping longer than eight hours a night to premature death.

Researchers say data from 3 million people suggests those who get 10 hours - are 30 per cent more likely to die early. (Study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.)

But it's also claimed those who don't get enough sleep are more at risk of getting illnesses such as heart disease.

Sleep expert Dave Gibson says it's important to pay attention to your sleep patterns.

"If you're sleeping too much, it could be because you have problems with your heart or your circulation. And it could be that you're not exercising enough.

It's worth going to your GP and getting these things checked out."

