Coca-Cola's been named Ireland's biggest selling brand for a 14th year in a row.

The latest 'Top 100 Brands' list by Checkout magazine and Nielsen also show other Irish favourites on top.

Mini-bottles in six-packs of Coca-Cola in a supermarket in New York | Image: Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images

Brennans bread (3rd), Avonmore (4th), and Tayto (5th) all make the top five.

Other brands making headway include health-bar brand Fulfil, which climbs from 68th place in 2017 to 49th this year.

Crisp brand O'Donnells moves up 19 places from last year to 77th.

Keogh's Crisps is another popular Irish brand, and is one of three new entries this year, joining the Top 100 in the 96th position.

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector.

While Nielsen measures the sales performance of over 6,500 brands from over 200 product classes.

A selection of Keogh's crisps

One of the biggest movers in this year's Top 100 is innocent drinks, which ranked 39th in 2017 but soars to a new personal best of 28th this year.

Elsewhere chocolate brand Lindt, which only made its debut in the rankings last year, continues its high scoring - improving on last year's 40th-place ranking by moving up to 31st.

The biggest mover this year is energy drink Monster - moving from 64th to 38th position.