The government is facing more controversy over the judicial appointments issue.



The President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly has criticised the speed of reform.



In a speech at a Bar Association event, he said the decision to fast-track the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill was "ill conceived".



It's seen as a criticism of Transport Minister Shane Ross, who wants non-legal members of the commission to have the majority say on judicial appointments.



Minister Ross has rejected suggestions the bill is being rushed through.



He told the Sunday Independent that he regrets that Mr Justice Kelly had "entered the political arena".