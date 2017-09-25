Birdhill in Tipperary has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2017.

It took the top prize out of a record 870 towns and villages that entered this year’s SuperValu National TidyTowns competition.

On hand to present the prizes was Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring and Martin Kelleher, managing director of SuperValu.

Birdhill, Co Tipperary also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Image: Facebook/BirdhillTidyTowns

Other winners included Clonakilty, Co Cork which received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Westport, Co Mayo received the award of Ireland's Tidiest Large Town, while Ennis, Co Clare was again declared Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Minister Ring said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Birdhill; a really worthy winner.

"Three other Tipperary villages have won this award, but it is the first time for Birdhill.

"The village has consistently entered the competition since 1991 and in the intervening years have steadily concentrated on all aspects of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and today, all that effort has paid off."