Fáilte Ireland's published its annual list of Ireland's most popular visitor attractions.

Topping the list of 'free to enter' attractions, the National Gallery of Ireland surpassed the one million visitor mark for the first time - with 41% growth.

The most popular fee-charging attraction remains the Guinness Storehouse - with a total of 1,711,281 visitors through its doors, up 64,000 on the previous year.

The Cliffs of Moher | Image: Fáilte Ireland

The Cliffs of Moher and Dublin Zoo came in second and third place in the same category.

Overall, the top five fee-charging attractions during 2017 were:

Guinness Storehouse - 1,711,281 (+4%)

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience - 1,527,000 (+7%)

Dublin Zoo - 1,264,300 (+10%)

National Aquatic Centre - 1,099,756 (+6%)

Book of Kells - 983,410 (+10%)

The National Gallery of Ireland | Image: Fáilte Ireland

Among the 'free to enter' attractions, the National Gallery of Ireland had a total of 1,065,929 visitors - followed by Castletown House Parklands in second place and the Glendalough Site in third.