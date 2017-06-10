British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin talks with the Democratic Unionist Party over the next few days to keep her in power.

Mrs May needs the support of the party in Northern Ireland to have a majority in Parliament after the Conservatives lost 13 seats in Thursday's election.

The party are now 8 seats short of a majority, with 318, while Labour's on 262.

She had expected to increase her majority, after promising people "strong and stable" leadership.

Mrs May has just 9 days to make a deal before Brexit discussions with the EU begin:

Meanwhile The presidents of France and the US have called Theresa May to "congratulate" her on the election result.

President Trump told the prime minister he looked forward to continued "close co-operation".

While the new French head of state Emmanuel Macron has invited her to visit the country and said the strong friendship between the two nations is "important and would endure".